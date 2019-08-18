Various News: ROH Final Battle 2019 Set for Baltimore, Timothy Thatcher Set for Bloodsport II, Xavier Woods Plays More Dream Daddy

– Kevin Eck has confirmed on ROHWrestling.com that ROH Final Battle 2019 will be held in Baltimore, Maryland. The event is scheduled for Friday, December 13 at the UMBC Event Center.

Eck also mentioned that there will be a tournament that will have major implications for ROH Final Battle in the future.

– Josh Barnett has confirmed that Timothy Thatcher will be working next month’s GCW Presents Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport II. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 14 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can check out Josh Barnett’s announcement below.

– Xavier Woods released a new Let’s Play video for UpUpDownDown where he plays some more Dream Daddy. You can check out that video below.