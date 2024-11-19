wrestling
ROH Final Battle 2024 at Hammerstein Ballroom Ticket Sale Dates Announced
– As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced its winter schedule of events, which included ROH Final Battle 2024, which will be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Friday, December 20. Ring of Honor confirmed more details on the upcoming pay-per-view card, including ticket on sale dates.
Tickets for the show will kick off with VIP Early Access tomorrow (Nov. 20) at 10:00 am EST. This will be followed by a ticket pre-sale on Thursday, November 21 and the general ticket sale starting on Monday, November 25.
#ROH Final Battle 2024 will be LIVE from the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom @ManhattanCenter in NYC on Friday, December 20!
Tickets are on sale soon!
• VIP Early Access: TOMORROW at 10am ET
• Presale: Thu 11/21
• On Sale: Mon 11/25#ROHFinalBattle pic.twitter.com/PH8mPhSkV9
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 19, 2024