– As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced its winter schedule of events, which included ROH Final Battle 2024, which will be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Friday, December 20. Ring of Honor confirmed more details on the upcoming pay-per-view card, including ticket on sale dates.

Tickets for the show will kick off with VIP Early Access tomorrow (Nov. 20) at 10:00 am EST. This will be followed by a ticket pre-sale on Thursday, November 21 and the general ticket sale starting on Monday, November 25.