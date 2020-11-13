wrestling / News
ROH News: Final Battle Announcement Expected Soon, Gary Juster Recalls Ric Flair stories, Bouncers Set For ROH Strong
November 13, 2020 | Posted by
– We should be hearing news about ROH Final Battle soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the believe is that it will be broadcast live on PPV without fans, making it the company’s first live PPV in quite a while. An announcement is expected shortly.
– The next episode of the ROHStrong podcast will feature the Bouncers, per Kevin Ecks’ latest column on ROH’s website.
– This week’s Old School In Session podcast with Gary Juster has the ROH director of operations sharing stories about Ric Flair:
More Trending Stories
- Kylie Rae Was Set To Play Marvel Superhero For AAA Before Retirement, Note On Original Impact Plans
- Former NWA Vice President Dave Lagana Issued Legal Threats To Reporters Over Defamation
- Miro On WWE Changing Finish In His Last Match, Vince McMahon’s Response, Having Backstage Heat For Leaked Wedding Photos
- Bret Hart On His Return to WWE in 2010, Match With Vince McMahon & Mending Fences