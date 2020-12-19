wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Final Battle Hour One Video Online, CMLL Cancels Copa Jr. VIP Due to Mexico City COVID-19 Lockdown
– The full video for ROH Final Battle’s first hour is online. You can see the video below and check out our live coverage here.
– CMLL has announced that they have canceled their Copa Jr. VIP event that was scheduled for Christmas Day due to lockdown measures in Mexico City intended to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. CMLL announced the news on Friday; you can check out the full announcement below, translated from Spanish by Google:
“The Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre informs that, due to the epidemiological change in Mexico City to red, the event that was set to take place live on Friday, December 25 at Arena México has been canceled in line with what authorities have determined.
The Copa Jr. VIP and our events behind closed doors for television will take place as soon as the authorities of the CDMX authorize it.
CMLL reiterates its commitment as a responsible company and committed to the health of the fighters and staff and invites the fans to strengthen hygienic, preventive and restrictive measures to stop the increase in COVID-19 infections.”
