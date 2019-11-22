ROH Final Battle Reportedly Has Poor Advance Ticket Sales

– Next month’s ROH Final Battle is not doing well in advance ticket sales, according to a new report. The WON reports that advance sales are “very weak” for the show, which takes place on December 13th in Baltimore. It is the only show left for the company this year aside from the last TV taping on December 15th.

The card for the show thus far is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Rush vs. PCO

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

* ROH World TV Championship Match: Shane Taylor vs. Dragon Lee

* Street Fight: Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) vs. Bully Ray

* Matt Taven vs. Vincent