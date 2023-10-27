wrestling / News

Various News: ROH Final Battle Tickets On Sale Today, ROH TV Highlights, Two Hour Bray Wyatt Playlist

October 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Final Battle 2023 Image Credit: ROH

– Tickets for ROH Final Battle on December 15 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX are on sale now.

– Here are highlights from last night’s ROH TV:

– WWE has shared a two-hour video featuring the complete story of Bray Wyatt’s Fiend persona.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, ROH Final Battle, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading