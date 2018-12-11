wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Final Battle Set For 4 Hours, New Match Added, Top Raw Moments, New TLC Promo
– ROH Final Battle will now have a run time of four-hours on Friday night, starting at 8PM ET. 411 will have live coverage of the PPV on Friday night at 7:45 PM ET…
* Kenny King vs. Eli Isom
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* Marty Scurll’s ROH Title Shot on The Line: Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels
* I QUIT MATCH: Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon
“The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle
* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein
* ROH Tag Title LADDER WAR: ROH Tag Team Champions SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks
* ROH TV Title Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page
* ROH Title Match: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody
BREAKING: #ROHFinalBattle will be a 4 hour event and will kick off with @KennyKingPb2 vs @EliEyeSum!
More Info: https://t.co/Iu27O0ZPOn
LIVE THIS FRIDAY 8e/5p
PPV, FREE for #HonorClub VIP, 50% off for HonorClub Standard, and @FiteTV
Order Now: https://t.co/vA30ZiUtd8 pic.twitter.com/MReYNMnAvb
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 11, 2018
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw…
– Here is a new promo for AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV…
The old @WWEDanielBryan is dead, but the new @WWEDanielBryan looks to unleash havoc upon @AJStylesOrg THIS SUNDAY at #WWETLC! #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/2VZueaTBAV
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2018