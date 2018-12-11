Various News: ROH Final Battle Set For 4 Hours, New Match Added, Top Raw Moments, New TLC Promo

– ROH Final Battle will now have a run time of four-hours on Friday night, starting at 8PM ET. 411 will have live coverage of the PPV on Friday night at 7:45 PM ET…

* Kenny King vs. Eli Isom

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* Marty Scurll’s ROH Title Shot on The Line: Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels

* I QUIT MATCH: Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon

“The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein

* ROH Tag Title LADDER WAR: ROH Tag Team Champions SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks

* ROH TV Title Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page

* ROH Title Match: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw…

– Here is a new promo for AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV…