Various News: ROH Final Battle Set For 4 Hours, New Match Added, Top Raw Moments, New TLC Promo

December 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
lethal cody ROH Final Battle

– ROH Final Battle will now have a run time of four-hours on Friday night, starting at 8PM ET. 411 will have live coverage of the PPV on Friday night at 7:45 PM ET…

* Kenny King vs. Eli Isom
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* Marty Scurll’s ROH Title Shot on The Line: Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels
* I QUIT MATCH: Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon
“The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle
* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein
* ROH Tag Title LADDER WAR: ROH Tag Team Champions SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks
* ROH TV Title Match: ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page
* ROH Title Match: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw…

– Here is a new promo for AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV…

ROH, ROH Final Battle, Larry Csonka

