wrestling / News
ROH Final Battle Zero Hour Full Stream Online, Plus Results
December 10, 2022 | Posted by
ROH Final Battle is happening right now, but the Zero Hour pre-show took place ahead of the main show. It featured four matches. The entire Zero Hour show is available below. The results include:
* Jeff Cobb def. Mascara Dorada
* Angelo Parker & Matt Menard def. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom
* Willow Nightingale def. Trish Adora
* Top Flight def. The Kingdom
