ROH Final Battle Zero Hour Full Stream Online, Plus Results

ROH Final Battle is happening right now, but the Zero Hour pre-show took place ahead of the main show. It featured four matches. The entire Zero Hour show is available below. The results include:

* Jeff Cobb def. Mascara Dorada

* Angelo Parker & Matt Menard def. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom

* Willow Nightingale def. Trish Adora

* Top Flight def. The Kingdom