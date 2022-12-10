wrestling / News

ROH Final Battle Zero Hour Full Stream Online, Plus Results

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Final Battle Zero Hour The Kingdom Image Credit: ROH

ROH Final Battle is happening right now, but the Zero Hour pre-show took place ahead of the main show. It featured four matches. The entire Zero Hour show is available below. The results include:

* Jeff Cobb def. Mascara Dorada
* Angelo Parker & Matt Menard def. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom
* Willow Nightingale def. Trish Adora
* Top Flight def. The Kingdom

