ROH Announces First Round Matches For Survival of the Fittest

Ring of Honor announced on this week’s ROH Week By Week that the competitors have been set for the 2021 edition of Survival of the Fittest. Here are the first round matches for the tournament:

* Rey Horus vs. Flamita

* Chris Dickinson vs. O’Shay Edwards

* Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper

* Bandido vs. Bateman

* Brian Johnson vs. Sledge

* Danhausen vs. Rhett Titus

The winners will advance to square off in a multi-man elimination match to determine the tournament winner. First round action gets started in two weeks on ROH TV.

You can watch this week’s ROH Week By Week below.