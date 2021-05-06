wrestling / News

Various News: ROH Releases Full TV Title Match, WWE Stock Closes Up

May 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV

– ROH has released Tony Deppen’s ROH TV Championship win over Tracy Williams from this week’s episode online. You can see the match below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $54.96 on Thursday, up $0.75 (1.38%) from the previous closing price.

ROH TV, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

