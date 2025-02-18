wrestling / News
ROH Global Wars Australia Results 2.17.25: Athena Defends Women’s Title, More
ROH aired their Global Wars Australia taping on Monday night, with Athena in action and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub taping below, per Fightful:
* Bandido & The Outrunners def. Big Bill, Bryan Keith & Chris Jericho
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty def. Robbie Eagles
* Mark Davis def. Tommy Knight
* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: The Sons Of Texas def. MxM Collection
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. Alex Windsor
