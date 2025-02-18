ROH Global Wars Australia Results 2.17.25: Athena Defends Women’s Title, More

ROH aired their Global Wars Australia taping on Monday night, with Athena in action and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub taping below, per Fightful:

* Bandido & The Outrunners def. Big Bill, Bryan Keith & Chris Jericho

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty def. Robbie Eagles

* Mark Davis def. Tommy Knight

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: The Sons Of Texas def. MxM Collection

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. Alex Windsor

ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG has some haunting words for her opponent @HailWindsor! Watch Global Wars Australia on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/0ZBK9ifRUu — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 18, 2025