wrestling / News

ROH Global Wars Australia Results 2.17.25: Athena Defends Women’s Title, More

February 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Global Wars Australia A AW Image Credit: ROH

ROH aired their Global Wars Australia taping on Monday night, with Athena in action and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub taping below, per Fightful:

* Bandido & The Outrunners def. Big Bill, Bryan Keith & Chris Jericho

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty def. Robbie Eagles

* Mark Davis def. Tommy Knight

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: The Sons Of Texas def. MxM Collection

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. Alex Windsor

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Global Wars, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading