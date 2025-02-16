wrestling / News
ROH Global Wars Australia Set To Air Monday
February 16, 2025 | Posted by
ROH Global Wars Australia will air in a special Monday night timeslot. The promotion announced on Sunday that the show, which was taped over the weekend during the Grand Slam Australia taping, will air at 7 PM ET/6 PM CT on HonorClub as you can see below.
Athena will defend the ROH Women’s World Championship aganst Alex Windsor among the matches for the show.