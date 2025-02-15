ROH Global Wars Australia Spoiler Results From Brisbane

– In addition to AEW Grand Slam Australia, Ring of Honor also held the ROH Global Wars Australia TV tapings earlier today in Brisbane at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Spoiler results from the TV tapings are now available, per EWrestling News:

* Bandido and The Outrunners beat The Learning Tree.

* Lee Moriarty beat Robbie Eagles to retain the ROH Pure Wrestling Championship.

* Mark Davis beat Tommy Knight.

* Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara beat MxM Collection to retain the ROH Tag Team Championships.

* Athena beat Alex Windsor to retain the ROH Women’s World Title.