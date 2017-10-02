ROH: Global Wars Chicago to Air Live on iPPV

– Ring of Honor has announced that its Global Wars: Chicago show is set to stream live as an iPPV. The show takes place October 15th from Chicago and will air live on ROHWrestling.com.

The announcement reads as follows:

Ring of Honor announces that GLOBAL WARS: CHICAGO will be an internet pay per view live on ROHWRESTLING.COM on Sunday, October 15 at 8e/7c for just $19.99. The sold-out crowd will witness “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega defend his IWGP US Championship for the first time in the US against YOSHI-HASHI and now fans around the world can watch it live as well. Other ROH and New Japan stars confirmed include the ROH World Champion Cody, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Adam Page, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, and more!

Also, as a special thank you to our Ringside Members, ROH will be LIVE streaming GLOBAL WARS: PITTSBURGH (Oct. 13 at 7e) and GLOBAL WARS: COLUMBUS (Oct. 14 at 430e ) FREE for Ringside Members through ROHWRESTLING.COM! It’s not too late to become a Ringside Member (for as low as $5 a month) to get special access to these stacked shows in addition to exclusive ROH ON TOUR presales and discounts at ROH SHOP.

