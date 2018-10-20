Quantcast

 

Various News: Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King Set for Global Wars Tour, Title Match Set for Survival of the Fittest

October 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– ROH has announced that ROH Champion Jay Lethal will face Kenny King for the Global Wars tour on Sunday, November 11 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Mattamy Centre. You can check out that announcement below.

– Also, ROH announced that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks will defend their six-man tag team titles against The Kingdom at ROH Survival of the Fittest. You can see the announcement tweet below.

