Various News: Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King Set for Global Wars Tour, Title Match Set for Survival of the Fittest
– ROH has announced that ROH Champion Jay Lethal will face Kenny King for the Global Wars tour on Sunday, November 11 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Mattamy Centre. You can check out that announcement below.
#ROH World Title Match: @TheLethalJay (c) vs @KennyKingPb2
Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub!#GlobalWars: Toronto
Sun Nov 11 – 7 ET
Info: https://t.co/8h0wBXNPIz
Tix: https://t.co/FVwI70JxU9 pic.twitter.com/opDDXlhd9z
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 19, 2018
– Also, ROH announced that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks will defend their six-man tag team titles against The Kingdom at ROH Survival of the Fittest. You can see the announcement tweet below.
#ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match at #ROHSOTF!#BulletClub (c) vs #TheKingdom
Sunday Nov 4 – Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub at 7e/4p!@EXPRESSLIVEOH – #ROHColumbus
Tix: https://t.co/rY5XR89Dvx
Info: https://t.co/RQyd70eomI pic.twitter.com/Atbe64vvod
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 20, 2018