ROH Honor Club Adds Final Battle 2022

ROH Final Battle 2022 is now available on Honor Club. ROH announced today that the December PPV, which saw the Briscoes face FTR in the acclaimed double dog collar match for the ROH World Tag Team Championships, is now available.

The full announcement reads:

FINAL BATTLE 2022

NOW AVAILABLE ON HONORCLUB

Final Battle 2022 is now available on HonorClub! This is your chance to relive the matches and moments of one of the most critically acclaimed events of the year.

WATCH NOW

THE NEW ERA OF HONOR CONTINUES

Did you catch the latest episode in the New Era of Honor of ROH HonorClub TV?

Watch it any time on demand exclusively on HonorClub!