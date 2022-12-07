ROH Honor Club Website Back Online

ROH Honor Club looks to be back in session, with the website back online. As first noticed by Wrestling Inc, the website for the streaming service is once again online and shows eeveral past ROH PPVs and episodes of ROH TV.

The list of PPVs includes the ones from the Tony Khan-owned era of of the company, as well as past PPVs back to 2002. ROh has not made an official announcement about the return of the service, though Ian Riccaboni recently said that Honor Club “might be relaunching soon. There might be some news coming your way about that.”