Various News: ROH Adds Content to HonorClub, Hoshino Retires, Bentley vs. Patricks Added to ICW Show
– ROH has added the following new content to their HonorClub streaming service:
* Samoa Joe vs. Nigel McGuinness
* Jay and Mark Briscoe vs. The Kings of Wrestling (Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli)
* Bryan Danielson vs. Homicide
* Roderick Strong vs. Davey Richards
* Mick Foley confrontation with Samoa Joe
– STARDOM star Itsuki Hoshino has announced her retirement from wrestling due to injuries.
– Reed Bentley vs. Dale Patricks has been announced for ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 4.
