Various News: ROH Adds Content to HonorClub, Hoshino Retires, Bentley vs. Patricks Added to ICW Show

– ROH has added the following new content to their HonorClub streaming service:

* Samoa Joe vs. Nigel McGuinness

* Jay and Mark Briscoe vs. The Kings of Wrestling (Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Homicide

* Roderick Strong vs. Davey Richards

* Mick Foley confrontation with Samoa Joe

– STARDOM star Itsuki Hoshino has announced her retirement from wrestling due to injuries.

– Reed Bentley vs. Dale Patricks has been announced for ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 4.