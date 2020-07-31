wrestling / News

Various News: ROH Adds Content to HonorClub, Hoshino Retires, Bentley vs. Patricks Added to ICW Show

July 31, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– ROH has added the following new content to their HonorClub streaming service:

* Samoa Joe vs. Nigel McGuinness
* Jay and Mark Briscoe vs. The Kings of Wrestling (Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli)
* Bryan Danielson vs. Homicide
* Roderick Strong vs. Davey Richards
* Mick Foley confrontation with Samoa Joe

– STARDOM star Itsuki Hoshino has announced her retirement from wrestling due to injuries.

– Reed Bentley vs. Dale Patricks has been announced for ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 4.

