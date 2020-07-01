ROH HonorClub Reveals Fresh 50 Fridays: Chi-Town Struggle, End of an Age

– ROH Wrestling has announced this week’s Fresh 50 Fridays for the HonorClub:

From June 24, 2006 ROH “Chi-Town Struggle”:

Delirious vs. Samoa Joe

Homicide vs. Nigel McGuinness

Colt Cabana vs. Bryan Danielson

From June 27, 2009 ROH “End of an Age”:

Tyler Black vs. Kenta

The American Wolves with Shane Hagadorn vs. Kevin Steen and El Generico

From July 24-25, 2009 “Death Before Dishonor 2009”:

Chris Hero and Davey Richards with Shane Hagadorn vs. Lance Storm with Kevin Steen (Night 1)

Nigel McGuinness vs. Tyler Black vs. Jerry Lynn and Austin Aries (Night 1)

Austin Aries and Kenny King and Rhett Titus vs. Kenny Omega and the Briscoe Brothers (Night 2)

From September 5, 2009 “Validation”:

Kevin Steen and Bryan Danielson vs. The American Wolves with Shane Hagadorn

From December 18, 2009 “Eye of the Storm”:

Chris Hero with Shane Hagadorn vs. Colt Cabana

Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Black