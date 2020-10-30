wrestling / News
ROH Hoping To Bring Back RUSH And Dragon Lee In December
October 30, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that ROH is hoping to bring back World Champion RUSH and TV Champion Dragon Lee in December. It was previously noted that RUSH’s contract expires at the end of the year.
The report notes that if Dragon Lee is one of the wrestlers announced in NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament (where he competes as Ryu Lee), that would cause a schedule conflict. The next ROH tapings are on December 11-12 and the tournament ends on December 11.
