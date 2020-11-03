wrestling / News
ROH Hosting Watch Party For Pure Tournament Finals
November 2, 2020 | Posted by
ROH is hosting a watch party for the Pure Tournament finals on tonight’s ROH TV, and the video is online. You can see the video here for the finals, which will see Tracy Williams and Jonathan Gresham to battle to determine the vacant champion.
We are just 1 hour away from the ROH Pure Tournament watch party and crowning a new Pure Champion! Plus… EC3 & The Briscoes vs SOS & Shane Taylor!
Join us at 7 PM ET on the dot!
Watch for FREE here: https://t.co/PakPeAFJ60
Join the party using #ROHPure pic.twitter.com/WFTSt1vD9T
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 2, 2020
