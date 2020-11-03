wrestling / News

ROH Hosting Watch Party For Pure Tournament Finals

November 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV

ROH is hosting a watch party for the Pure Tournament finals on tonight’s ROH TV, and the video is online. You can see the video here for the finals, which will see Tracy Williams and Jonathan Gresham to battle to determine the vacant champion.

ROH, ROH Pure Tournament

