ROH Hosting Watch Party For Tonight’s Show

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH

Ring of Honor is hosting a watch party for tonight’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced on Monday that the watch party will begin as the show kicks off tonight at 7 PM ET with the conversation taking place on Twitter.

The full announcement is below:

