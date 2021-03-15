wrestling / News
ROH Hosting Watch Party For Tonight’s Show
March 15, 2021 | Posted by
Ring of Honor is hosting a watch party for tonight’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced on Monday that the watch party will begin as the show kicks off tonight at 7 PM ET with the conversation taking place on Twitter.
The full announcement is below:
🚨JOIN US TONIGHT FOR THE ROH WATCH PARTY
📱Log on to Twitter at 6:55 PM ET
🖥Open the latest episode of ROH TV here: https://t.co/i2jLIS1sG1 or @FiteTV
▶️Press play at 7 PM ET SHARP
#️⃣Use #WatchROH to tweet about the episode and join the conversation pic.twitter.com/ygQgDh5noo
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 15, 2021
