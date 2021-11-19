ROH Hypes Match Between Shane Taylor and Kenny King for Final Battle

Ring of Honor has sent out a press release to hype the grudge match between Shane Taylor and Kenny King for ROH Final Battle on December 11. It reads:

SHANE TAYLOR GETS LONG-AWAITED OPPORTUNITY FOR VENGEANCE AGAINST KENNY KING AT FINAL BATTLE

Shane Taylor has been biding his time for nine months, waiting for the right moment to seek retribution for Kenny King betraying him.

That moment will be at Final Battle: End of an Era on Dec. 11 in Baltimore, when two men who once were as close as brothers face off in a bitter grudge match.

After King hit Taylor in the head with a chair to cause him to lose his ROH World Title Match against then-champion RUSH in February, Taylor chose to play the long game rather than immediately going after King.

Taylor told King that he would be safe as long as he stayed on his side of the street, but there would be severe consequences if King ventured into Taylor’s neighborhood.

King did not heed Taylor’s warning. The two former ROH World Television champions have engaged in a violent game of one-upmanship in recent months, and now the time has come to settle it one-on-one inside the ring.

Will Taylor finally get his revenge and knock the ever-present smirk off King’s face? Or will King have the last laugh?

Join us live in Baltimore, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS FINAL BATTLE: END OF AN ERA PAY-PER-VIEW

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

BELL TIME: 7 P.M. ET

CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS UMBC EVENT CENTER)

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 21250

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION BANDIDO vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS THE OGK (MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT) vs. THE BRISCOES

GRUDGE MATCH

SHANE TAYLOR vs. KENNY KING