ROH Hypes New Six-Man Tag Team Match For Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor has announced a big six-man tag team match for ROH Death Before Dishonor, as Violence Unlimited (Chris Dickinson, Homicide & Tony Deppen) take on Lee Moriarty, John Walters and LSG.

After Violence Unlimited’s Chris Dickinson issued an open challenge to any Pure wrestlers past, present or future to face him, Homicide and Tony Deppen in a six-man tag match, one competitor from each era quickly stepped up.

Former Pure champion John Walters (past), LSG (present) and Lee Moriarty (future) have joined forces to take on VU at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 12 in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Part of VU’s mission since its formation earlier this year has been to prove that the Pure wrestlers are no match for violent competitors such as themselves. Making an example of Walters, LSG and Moriarty is easier said than done, however.

Walters held the Pure Title for 189 days back in 2004-2005, but he’s not a nostalgia act. He made his return to ROH last year in great shape and nearly defeated Pure star Tracy Williams.

LSG, who is relatively new to the Pure division, has quickly climbed the ranking and is currently the No. 2 contender to the Pure Title. Deppen knows firsthand how good LSG is because he was defeated by LSG in a traditional match in February.

Moriarty, one of the most in-demand wrestlers on the independent circuit, will be making his ROH debut. “The Apex of Combat” has received high praise from the likes of Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham and former ROH star Alex Shelley.

Will violence be victorious at Death Before Dishonor? Or will Pure prevail? Join us live in Philadelphia, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR PAY-PER-VIEW

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

BELL TIME: 7 P.M. ET

2300 ARENA

2300 S SWANSON ST.

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE FOUR-WAY ELIMINATION MATCH

CHAMPION BANDIDO vs. BRODY KING vs. EC3 vs. DEMONIC FLAMITA

ROH WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE TOURNAMENT FINALS

ROH PURE TITLE MATCH CHAMPION

JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. JOSH WOODS

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY’S MOSES & KAUN) vs. LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE (DRAGON LEE, KENNY KING & BESTIA DEL RING)

VIOLENCE UNLIMITED (TONY DEPPEN, CHRIS DICKINSON & HOMICIDE) vs. JOHN WALTERS, LSG & LEE MORIARTY

DALTON CASTLE vs. ELI ISOM