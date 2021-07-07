ROH Hypes The Briscoes vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson at Best in the World

Ring of Honor has issued a press release hyping the addition of the Briscoes vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson at ROH Best in the World. The event happens on July 11 at 7 PM ET. The announcement reads:

REUNITED BRISCOES BATTLE PJ BLACK AND BRIAN JOHNSON AT BEST IN THE WORLD

After their epic Fight on the Farm, Jay and Mark Briscoe are back on the same page and ready to go after their 12th ROH World Tag Team Title.

Not so fast, said Papa Briscoe. The patriarch told his sons they need to start at the bottom and work their way back into title contention.

The Briscoes face a tough test early in their quest when they take on “The Darewolf” PJ Black and “The Mecca” Brian Johnson at the Best in the World pay-per-view on July 11 in Baltimore.

It seems unfathomable, but the Briscoes have not won a tag match since November 2020 and are on a three-match losing streak.

Black and Johnson also have their sights set on becoming tag team champions. They haven’t teamed together in nearly a year and a half, but Black — who recently returned to action after being sidelined with a severe ankle injury — told his protégé he had a vision of them becoming tag team champions.

Will the reunited Briscoes return to their winning ways? Or will Black and Johnson shock the world?

Will the reunited Briscoes return to their winning ways? Or will Black and Johnson shock the world?

For the first time in nearly a year and a half, The Best Wrestling On The Planet will be presented LIVE and IN-PERSON to the best wrestling fans of the planet! The event will have limited capacity and “pod” seating will be implemented to ensure proper social distancing of six feet between each group of ticket holders. Get your tickets now!

ROH PRESENTS BEST IN THE WORLD

LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND STREAMING FOR HONORCLUB

SUNDAY, JULY 11

BELL TIME @ 7 P.M. EASTERN

BEST IN THE WORLD HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 21250

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. BANDIDO

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION TONY DEPPEN vs. DRAGON LEE

ROH PURE TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. MIKE BENNETT

BRODY KING vs. JAY LETHAL

EC3 vs. FLIP GORDON

LAST MAN STANDING MATCH

JOSH WOODS vs. SILAS YOUNG

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY — MOSES & KAUN) vs. DALTON CASTLE, DAK DRAPER & ELI ISOM

JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. PJ BLACK & BRIAN JOHNSON

HOUR ONE: PCO & DANHAUSEN vs. THE BOUNCERS (BEER CITY BRUISER & BRAWLER MILONAS)

HOUR ONE: DEMONIC FLAMITA vs. REY HORUS