wrestling / News
ROH Hypes The Briscoes vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson at Best in the World
Ring of Honor has issued a press release hyping the addition of the Briscoes vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson at ROH Best in the World. The event happens on July 11 at 7 PM ET. The announcement reads:
REUNITED BRISCOES BATTLE PJ BLACK AND BRIAN JOHNSON AT BEST IN THE WORLD
After their epic Fight on the Farm, Jay and Mark Briscoe are back on the same page and ready to go after their 12th ROH World Tag Team Title.
Not so fast, said Papa Briscoe. The patriarch told his sons they need to start at the bottom and work their way back into title contention.
The Briscoes face a tough test early in their quest when they take on “The Darewolf” PJ Black and “The Mecca” Brian Johnson at the Best in the World pay-per-view on July 11 in Baltimore.
It seems unfathomable, but the Briscoes have not won a tag match since November 2020 and are on a three-match losing streak.
Black and Johnson also have their sights set on becoming tag team champions. They haven’t teamed together in nearly a year and a half, but Black — who recently returned to action after being sidelined with a severe ankle injury — told his protégé he had a vision of them becoming tag team champions.
Will the reunited Briscoes return to their winning ways? Or will Black and Johnson shock the world?
Join us live in Baltimore, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!
For the first time in nearly a year and a half, The Best Wrestling On The Planet will be presented LIVE and IN-PERSON to the best wrestling fans of the planet! The event will have limited capacity and “pod” seating will be implemented to ensure proper social distancing of six feet between each group of ticket holders. Get your tickets now!
ROH PRESENTS BEST IN THE WORLD
LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND STREAMING FOR HONORCLUB
SUNDAY, JULY 11
BELL TIME @ 7 P.M. EASTERN
BEST IN THE WORLD HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS
CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA
1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE
BALTIMORE, MD 21250
ALREADY SIGNED:
ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH
CHAMPION RUSH vs. BANDIDO
ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH
CHAMPION TONY DEPPEN vs. DRAGON LEE
ROH PURE TITLE MATCH
CHAMPION JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. MIKE BENNETT
BRODY KING vs. JAY LETHAL
EC3 vs. FLIP GORDON
LAST MAN STANDING MATCH
JOSH WOODS vs. SILAS YOUNG
ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH
CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY — MOSES & KAUN) vs. DALTON CASTLE, DAK DRAPER & ELI ISOM
JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. PJ BLACK & BRIAN JOHNSON
HOUR ONE: PCO & DANHAUSEN vs. THE BOUNCERS (BEER CITY BRUISER & BRAWLER MILONAS)
HOUR ONE: DEMONIC FLAMITA vs. REY HORUS
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Whether He Thinks WWE & Other Wrestling Companies Should Have An Offseason, Summer Impact On Ratings
- Cody Rhodes On WWE Not Allowing Him To Use Great American Bash In AEW: ‘Business Is Business’
- Jack Gallagher Reveals Scrapped Plans for WWE Cruiserweight Tag Titles
- Tony Khan Explains What Went Wrong With the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch