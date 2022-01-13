wrestling / News
ROH Hypes This Weekend’s Women’s Title Tournament Documentary Special
This week’s episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling will be a behind-the-scenes look at the ROH women’s world title tournament. The company sent out the following to hype the episode:
ROH TV PREVIEW: DOCUMENTARY TAKES VIEWERS BEHIND THE SCENES OF ROH WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE TOURNAMENT
This weekend’s special episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling is a behind-the-scenes look at last summer’s critically acclaimed ROH Women’s World Title Tournament.
The captivating documentary features an up-close-and-personal look at the stars of the women’s division and chronicles the tournament from start to finish. Candid moments are captured as viewers are given unprecedented backstage access.
There also are revealing – and often emotional – interviews with athletes such as Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trish Adora, Willow, Quinn McKay and Chelsea Green, as well as ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis-Bennett, one of the driving forces of ROH’s revamped women’s division.
