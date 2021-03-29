ROH News: Ian Riccaboni Doing Last Week Of Cameos, Watch-Along For Tonight’s ROH TV

– Ian Riccaboni is in his last week of doing Cameos, with the money going to a good cause. The ROH commentator is doing Cameos through April 1st and as he noted earlier this year, all the money is being donated to the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania:

– ROH will have a Watch-Along tonight for the latest episode of ROH TV. The Watch-Along will take place on the ROH Twitter account. Tonight’s show will feature the following matches:

* Beer City Bruiser vs. Mike Bennett

* The first-ever ROH Pure Wrestling Gauntlet