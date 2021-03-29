wrestling / News
ROH News: Ian Riccaboni Doing Last Week Of Cameos, Watch-Along For Tonight’s ROH TV
– Ian Riccaboni is in his last week of doing Cameos, with the money going to a good cause. The ROH commentator is doing Cameos through April 1st and as he noted earlier this year, all the money is being donated to the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania:
Hello! I'm donating all money made through Cameo from the one I just did until April 1, 2021 to Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in my hometown of Allentown, PA!
According to @TheJimCornette and @GreatBrianLast, I'm $9.99 and a bargin! Book now!
— Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) January 13, 2021
– ROH will have a Watch-Along tonight for the latest episode of ROH TV. The Watch-Along will take place on the ROH Twitter account. Tonight’s show will feature the following matches:
* Beer City Bruiser vs. Mike Bennett
* The first-ever ROH Pure Wrestling Gauntlet
