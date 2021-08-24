wrestling / News
ROH Gives Injury Updates on Jonathan Gresham, Flip Gordon and RUSH
ROH has given updates on the injury status of Jonathan Gresham, Flip Gordon and RUSH following Glory By Honor. ROH announced that Gresham is expected back for Death Before Dishonor on September 12 for his Pure Championship defense against Josh Woods after suffering a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.
Meanwhile, Flip Gordon announced that Gordon is experiencing memory loss and a further update will be made available, while RUSH is out for an as-yet-undetermined time after suffering a knee injury in his match alongside Dragon Lee against Bandido and Rey Horos.
INJURY UPDATES ON JONATHAN GRESHAM, FLIP GORDON AND RUSH
ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, Flip Gordon and RUSH suffered injuries at Glory By Honor Night 2 in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Gresham suffered a fractured cheekbone and eye socket during the eight-man tag match between The Foundation and Violence Unlimited. He is expected to return at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 12 in Philadelphia to defend his title against Josh Woods.
Flip Gordon is experiencing memory loss after being on the receiving end of a Jay Driller on a chair by Mark Briscoe. A further update on his condition is expected soon.
RUSH suffered a knee injury during the tag match that pitted him and Dragon Lee against Bandido and Rey Horus. The exact nature of the injury is unknown and his recovery time is to be determined.
RUSH and fellow La Faccion Ingobernable members Lee and Kenny King are scheduled to challenge ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor Promotions at Death Before Dishonor.