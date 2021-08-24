ROH Gives Injury Updates on Jonathan Gresham, Flip Gordon and RUSH

ROH has given updates on the injury status of Jonathan Gresham, Flip Gordon and RUSH following Glory By Honor. ROH announced that Gresham is expected back for Death Before Dishonor on September 12 for his Pure Championship defense against Josh Woods after suffering a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

Meanwhile, Flip Gordon announced that Gordon is experiencing memory loss and a further update will be made available, while RUSH is out for an as-yet-undetermined time after suffering a knee injury in his match alongside Dragon Lee against Bandido and Rey Horos.

You can see the full announcement below: