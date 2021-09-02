UPDATED: AEW, ROH Issue Statements on Passing of Shannon ‘Daffney’ Spruill

UPDATE: AEW has joined the chorus of wrestling luminaries and organizations paying tribute to the late Shannon ‘Daffney’ Spruill. The company posted to Twitter on Thursday to commemorate Daffney’s passing, writing:

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Shannon Spruill. Our thoughts are with her family, her friends and her fans. pic.twitter.com/mVJ1JyNgqe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

As we have been saying throughout the day, are suffering and need help, you are not alone. If you are considering harming yourself, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Those in the UK can get help by calling the Samaritans helpline on 116 123.

ORIGINAL: Earlier today, the family of Shannon Spruill, former pro wrestler Daffney, confirmed her passing. She was 46 years old. Ring of Honor (ROH) has now issued a statement on her passing, which you can read below:

ROH MOURNS THE PASSING OF SHANNON ‘DAFFNEY’ SPRUILL Ring of Honor is saddened to learn that Daffney (Shannon Spruill) has died. She was 46. Spruill worked as a wrestler, manager and valet in WCW, ROH, TNA and various independent promotions during a 16-year career that began in 1999. Performing under the name Lucy, Spruill managed The Second City Saints (CM Punk, Colt Cabana and Ace Steel) during the early days of ROH. Spruill made an appearance at Supercard of Honor in 2018 for the finals of the Women of Honor Title Tournament. After Sumie Sakai won the match, Spruill celebrated in the ring with her. ROH extends its deepest condolences to Spruill’s family, friends and fans.

