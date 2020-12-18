ROH News: Jay Briscoe to Address Cancellation of Final Battle Match Tonight, Announcement Coming For January Events

– Jay Briscoe may not be able to compete with EC3 at ROH Final Battle tonight, but he will still appear. As previously noted, EC3 was among the talents who had to be pulled from the show due to testing positive for COVID-19. He was set to face Briscoe, but instead Kevin Ecks has announced that Briscoe will cut a promo about the cancellation during the first hour of the show.

The match is expected to be rescheduled for next year.

– Speaking of next year, Ecks also said that be an announcement made on Sunday regarding ROH events set scheduled for January. The announcement will be made “across ROH’s platforms.”