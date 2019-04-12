ROH’s Joe Koff Says There’s No Animosity Toward AEW: ‘They Captured Their Moment’

– Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff spoke with Paste Magazine for a new interview and discussed The Elite’s departure and formation of AEW, plus more. Highlights are below:

On whether there’s animosity between ROH and AEW: “Would I love to have [Cody, the Young Bucks and Adam Page] still in my company? I would. But everybody’s gotta do what they gotta do. There’s no animosity there. People say, do you think they took advantage of you? I say, they captured the moment that was their moment. I can’t fault them for that. But I’ve never really focused on the competition. We focus on what we should be doing. I can’t react. If I reacted to every single thing everyone else was doing, I’d be nothing to no one.”

On running Madison Square Garden over WrestleMania weekend: “Once it was decided where the other venues were going to be, we said, ‘Why shouldn’t we talk to Madison Square Garden?’ I understand relationships, and I’m not asking you [MSG] to broach that relationship [with WWE]. But they’re not here, and we’re available to be here.”