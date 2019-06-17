wrestling / News
ROH Signs Jonathan Gresham To New Deal, Signs Maria Manic
June 17, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that ROH has signed Jonathan Gresham to a new deal. As part of the new deal, Gresham is set to move to Baltimore and get more involved with the ROH Dojo.
– PWInsider also reports that ROH has signed Maria Manic. ROH has been interested in Manic for months. Manic has been wrestling for four years and was trained by Damien Wayne.
