wrestling / News

ROH Signs Jonathan Gresham To New Deal, Signs Maria Manic

June 17, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Jonathan Gresham

PWInsider reports that ROH has signed Jonathan Gresham to a new deal. As part of the new deal, Gresham is set to move to Baltimore and get more involved with the ROH Dojo.

PWInsider also reports that ROH has signed Maria Manic. ROH has been interested in Manic for months. Manic has been wrestling for four years and was trained by Damien Wayne.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jonathan Gresham, Maria Manic, Ashish

More Stories

loading