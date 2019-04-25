wrestling / News
ROH Announces July Events in New York City and Lowell
April 25, 2019 | Posted by
– ROH Wrestling has announced that the promotion will hold its next Manhattan Mayhem event on Saturday, July 20. The card will be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Additionally, ROH has also announced that the promotion will hold an event on Sunday, July 21 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.
