wrestling / News

ROH Announces July Events in New York City and Lowell

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ring of Honor ROH’s ROH ROH TV - Sinclair Broadcasting - Joe Koff - Honor United Dojo Tracy Williams HonorClub

– ROH Wrestling has announced that the promotion will hold its next Manhattan Mayhem event on Saturday, July 20. The card will be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Additionally, ROH has also announced that the promotion will hold an event on Sunday, July 21 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading