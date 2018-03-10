Various News: Kenny Omega Set for ROH TV Taping Tonight, Texas ROH Shows Set for June, and Brandi Rhodes Set for STARDOM Tournament

– As previously reported, ROH held its 16th Anniversary Show last night. Tonight, ROH is holding a post-PPV TV taping at Sam’s Town Casino. Kenny Omega is confirmed for tonight’s show.

KENNY OMEGA THE DRUG FREE BEAR! @KennyOmegamanX will also be at tomorrow’s TV Tapings in Vegas! #ROH16th pic.twitter.com/UAVHu2HTNX — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 10, 2018

– Ring of Honor Wrestling has announced that the company is set to return to Texas later this summer with shows in San Antonio and Dallas. You can check out the full announcement and details for the upcoming events below:

Pro wrestling has a rich history in the state of Texas, and Ring of Honor is proud to be part of that tradition for nearly a decade. “The Best Wrestling on the Planet” makes its return to the Lone Star State this June with big shows in San Antonio and Dallas.

ROH will be in San Antonio on Friday, June 15, appearing for the first time at The Aztec Theatre. Then on Saturday, June 16, ROH heads to Gilley’s in Dallas.

Tickets for San Antonio go on sale THIS Wednesday, March 14 at 12 noon local time for HonorClub members and Friday, March 16 at 12 noon local time for the general public.

Tickets for Dallas go on sale THIS Wednesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time for HonorClub members and Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. local time for the general public.

The last time ROH was in San Antonio and Dallas was for Survival of the Fittest last November. In addition to the Survival of the Fittest tournament, which was won by Punishment Martinez, those shows featured then-ROH World Champion Cody defending against former champion Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match, a dream match pitting Dalton Castle and Jay Lethal against The Young Bucks, Bullet Club — including Kenny Omega and actor Stephen Amell — in a multi-man tag match and much more.

Fans can expect that same type of star-studded action when ROH returns to Texas in June. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to be there live!

San Antonio

The Aztec Theatre

Friday, June 15

7:30 p.m. bell time

Dallas

Gilley’s Dallas

Saturday, June 16

7 p.m bell time

– STARDOM issued the following announcement on Brandi Rhodes:

Brandi Rhodes is the first announced entrant in the 2018 Cinderella Tournament on April 30 at Korakuen Hall. pic.twitter.com/63EDCalIrS — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) March 10, 2018