ROH Launches New Streaming Service ‘Best on the Planet’

ROH has announced that they have launched a new 24/7 linear streaming service called ‘Best on the Planet’. The service can be found on STIRR channel 357. It will include new and old episodes of ROH TV, along with past On Tour and PPV events. Content will be regularly added, and the channel is already available. ROH is also working with Stadium on further distribution.

ROH COO joe Koff said: “This is in line with our mission to be the most engaging promotion for all wrestling fans with the easiest accessibility to the absolute Best Wrestling On The Planet. ROH Best On The Planet provides us another unique platform to maximize exposure and fan experience. Ring of Honor Wrestling showcases the ‘most authentic’ professional wrestling, where #HonorIsReal. At ROH, we cultivate a diverse and innovative wrestling environment that has a strong and extremely loyal following. Our fans are our No. 1 stakeholders, and launching this network is another way we aim to return as much value possible to them.“