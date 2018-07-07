Legends in ROH Set Released, Full Content Listing Available

– ROH Wrestling has released a new three-disc Legends in ROH DVD set. The DVD set is now available on the official ROH website. Here’s the full content listing for the set:

Disc 1:

Eddie Guerrero Vs Super Crazy (The Era Of Honor Begins) (2-23-02)

“Special Referee” Ken Shamrock: Bryan Danielson Vs Low Ki (Round Robin Challenge) (3-30-02)

Abdullah The Butcher & Homicide Vs Carnage Crew (Night Of The Butcher) (12-7-02)

I Quit Bunkhouse Match- Team Dusty Rhodes Vs Team CW Anderson (Epic Encounter) (4-12-03)

Alexis Laree Vs Sumie Sakai (Wrestlerave ’03) (6-28-03)

Jeff Hardy Vs Joey Matthews Vs Krazy K (Death Before Dishonor) (7-19-03)

Dog Collar Match: CM Punk Vs Raven (Death Before Dishonor) (7-19-03)

Terry Funk Vs CM Punk (Glory By Honor II) (9-20-03)

Great Muta & Arashi Vs Christopher Daniels & Dan Maff (Final Battle) (12-27-03)

Ricky Steamboat & CM Punk Final Confrontation (ROH Reborn) (7-17-04)

Jushin “Thunder” Liger Vs Bryan Danielson (Weekend Of Thunder) (11-5-04)

The Great Managerial Debate: Bobby Heenan Vs Jim Cornette (All Star Extravaganza II) (12-4-04)

Disc 2:

Mick Foley & Samoa Joe Brawl (It All Begins) (1-15-05)

Matt Hardy Vs Christopher Daniels (Fate Of An Angel) (7-16-05)

Kenta Kobashi Vs Samoa Joe (Joe Vs Kobashi) (10-1-05)

ROH World Championship: Bryan Danielson (C) Vs Lance Storm (Better Than Our Best) (4-1-06)

Christian Cage & Colt Cabana Vs Bryan Danielson & Christopher Daniels (How We Roll) (5-12-06)

Robbie Brookside, Nigel McGuinness, & Colt Cabana Vs The Kings Of Wrestling & Chad Collyer (Anarchy In The UK) (8-13-06)

Bruno Sammartino Ceremony (Glroy By Honor V Night 2) (9-16-06)

Naomichi Marufuji & Takeshi Morishima Vs KENTA & Mitsuharu Misawa (Glory By Honor VI Night 1) (11-2-07)

Disc 3:

Ric Flair Interview (Stylin’ & Profilin’) (3-13-09)

ROH World Championship: Nigel McGuinness (C) Vs Jerry Lynn (Supercard Of Honor IV) (4-3-09)

World Television Championship: Roderick Strong (C) Vs Fit Finlay (Border Wars) (5-12-12)

Maria Kanellis & Mike Bennett Vs Sara Del Rey & Eddie Edwards (Boiling Point) (8-11-12)

The Machismo King Vs Delirious (A Night Of Hoopla) (7-11-13)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jushin “Thunder” Liger Vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Jado (Global Wars) (5-10-14)

Steve Corino Vs Kevin Steen (ROH TV) (7-19-14)

Alberto El Patron Vs Roderick Strong (Winter Warriors Tour) (1-31-15)

Bully Ray & The Briscoes Vs Davey Boy Smith Jr & War Machine (15th Anniversary) (3-10-17)

Bonus:

Larry Sweeney Meets The Nature Boy

Roddy Piper Tribute Video

Luke Williams Enters The Gauntlet (Field Of Honor) (8-22-15)