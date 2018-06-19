ROH Loses MSG Debut Date Due to WWE Involvement

– During an interview with Pwinsider.com, ROH Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff revealed that the planned ROH debut in Madison Square Garden in 2019 is off after the Garden had “communications from the WWE.” Here is what he had to say…

“You know, I’m going to tell you Mike because you are asking. I’m not going to discuss beyond this statement because I am not going to litigate this in the press. We had a deal with [Madison Square] Garden and they then told us they were backing out after communications from the WWE. We are not able to get any other dates in any kind of discussion. I’m expecting that our lawyers will be contacting all the parties involved and the best we can hope is that we can find a resolution, so we can bring the kind of energy and excitement that ROH and our partner New Japan to a bigger audience and to bigger arenas and to the fans of New York City. “

When asked about booking another date, headed, “There is no date and the discussion is going to end here on that.”

AAA had also secured several dates for The Garden for the fall of 2018. At this time, there is no word yet whether AAA’s potential dates have been canceled.