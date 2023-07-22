wrestling / News

ROH News: What Will Main Event Death Before Dishonor, Cary Silkin & More Backstage

July 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Image Credit: ROH

– The main event for tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the ROH Women’s World Championship match between Athena and Willow Nightingale will main event the show.

– The site also noted that Cary Silkin and Cheeseburger are backstage at tonight’s show.

