ROH News: Note on How Mark Briscoe Injury Will Impact Storylines, Samoa Joe Set To Get New Challenger

– PWInsider reports that the injury to Mark Briscoe will cause “major changes” to ROH creative plans for the foreseeable future. Briscoe was set to be ‘heavily featured’ as one of the top stars of the brand. As previously noted, he suffered a knee injury that will likely require surgery.

AEW and ROH will announce a new challenger for the ROH World title after Wednesday’s Blood and Guts episode of AEW Dynamite.

– Meanwhile, Samoa Joe’s next challenger for the TV title will be announced on next week’s ROH TV, with a match between Dalton Castle and Shane Taylor.

Both title matches happen at Death Before Dishonor, which is scheduled to take play on July 21 at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ.