wrestling / News
ROH Announces New Matches for Mass Hysteria: PJ Black vs. Silas Young, Villain Enterprises vs. LifeBlood
– ROH has added some new matches to the upcoming Mass Hysteria event. The upcoming event is scheduled for July 21 in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Memorial Auditorium. In a singles match, PJ Black will face Silas Young for the first time.
Also, Villain Enterprises will face Lifeblood for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship. You can check out the updated lineup for Mass Hysteria below.
* The Kingdom vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham & Alex Shelley
* Dalton Castle vs. Rush
* Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Bouncers
* TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Eli Isom
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King) vs. LifeBlood (Bandido, Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams)
* PJ Black vs. Silas Young for the first time ever
VILLAIN ENTERPRISES, LIFEBLOOD COLLIDE FOR ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TITLES AT MASS HYSTERIA JULY 21ST!
Read More: https://t.co/RCB9ALPEj3
🎟https://t.co/hkSK4iX4yh pic.twitter.com/AK9rRslObF
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 9, 2019
FIRST-TIME-EVER MATCH BETWEEN SILAS YOUNG AND PJ BLACK SIGNED FOR MASS HYSTERIA JULY 21ST!
Read More: https://t.co/WcYgyp3JXW
🎟https://t.co/hkSK4iX4yh pic.twitter.com/KWsyMuBcwz
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Johnny Impact No Longer Under Contract With Impact Wrestling, Has Unrestricted Free Agency Status
- Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary
- R-Truth On WWE Letting Him Add His Own Style to Promos, Recalls Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Like One of His Promos
- Batista Says Creative Process Leading into WrestleMania 35 Was ‘A Nightmare,’ Explains Why He Didn’t Like WWE’s Original Plan For Flair Birthday Segment