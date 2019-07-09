wrestling / News

ROH Announces New Matches for Mass Hysteria: PJ Black vs. Silas Young, Villain Enterprises vs. LifeBlood

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Mass Hysteria

– ROH has added some new matches to the upcoming Mass Hysteria event. The upcoming event is scheduled for July 21 in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Memorial Auditorium. In a singles match, PJ Black will face Silas Young for the first time.

Also, Villain Enterprises will face Lifeblood for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship. You can check out the updated lineup for Mass Hysteria below.

* The Kingdom vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham & Alex Shelley
* Dalton Castle vs. Rush
* Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Bouncers
* TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Eli Isom
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King) vs. LifeBlood (Bandido, Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams)
* PJ Black vs. Silas Young for the first time ever

