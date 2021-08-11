wrestling / News
ROH Moves Death Before Dishonor Out of Florida Due To COVID-19 Spike
A spike in COVID-19 infections has led to ROH moving September’s Death Before Dishonor show out of Florida. ROH announced on Tuesday that the show, which was set for September 12th in Lakeland, Florida, is now being moved to another location. Details on the new location were not yet revealed. The announcement reads:
“Due to the recent COVID surge in Florida, ROH is moving the site of the Death by Dishonor Pay Per View event.
Your safety, health and well-being remain our top priorities.
Thank you for your continued patronage.”
#ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/93SKSJeQcB
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 10, 2021
