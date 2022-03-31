ROH News: Names Scheduled To Attend Supercard of Honor, Announce Teams Set

– A new report notes some names of relevance who are expected to be in attendance at ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday. PWInsider reports that Greg Gilleland and Hunter “Delirious” Johnston are both expected to be in attendance at the PPV, though Tony Khan will be running the event with his team. As such, a lot of AEW’s staff will also be there. Cary Silkin is also set to be at the show.

– Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman will be calling tomorrow’s PPV with Amy Rose and Rich Lobenzo handling the Spanish announcing.