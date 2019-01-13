New Stable Formed At ROH TV Taping (SPOILERS)

A new stable led by Juice Robinson and featuring Tenille Dashwood, Bandido, Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams, and David Finlay formed at tonight’s ROH TV taping in Atlanta, GA after Robinson talked about wanting to bring “honor” back to Ring of Honor. The stable will be called Lifeblood.

Jay Lethal came out after Robinson’s promo, put over Lifeblood, and said he’s tired of Bully Ray, The Briscoes, etc. causing problems. Robinson told Lethal to find four other wrestlers that think the same thing and the two groups can have an honorable match later tonight.

Here are some photos from the segment.

The champ is here. Jay Lethal says the values of ROH have deteriorated. Points to the Honor System and how the Briscoes and Bully Ray have run amuck. Juice and the young guns come out to confront him. #ROH #ROHAtlanta pic.twitter.com/mQZxsfJqaK — Ismael AbduSalaam (@Ismael_BBM_NYK) January 13, 2019