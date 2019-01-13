wrestling / News
New Stable Formed At ROH TV Taping (SPOILERS)
A new stable led by Juice Robinson and featuring Tenille Dashwood, Bandido, Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams, and David Finlay formed at tonight’s ROH TV taping in Atlanta, GA after Robinson talked about wanting to bring “honor” back to Ring of Honor. The stable will be called Lifeblood.
Jay Lethal came out after Robinson’s promo, put over Lifeblood, and said he’s tired of Bully Ray, The Briscoes, etc. causing problems. Robinson told Lethal to find four other wrestlers that think the same thing and the two groups can have an honorable match later tonight.
Here are some photos from the segment.
Juice Robinson introduces LIFEBLOOD! Here to bring Honor back to ROH! @TenilleDashwood @ThisIsHaskins @sauce_williams @LuchadorBandido @THEdavidfinlay pic.twitter.com/KGVAF0OQGw
— Will Henderson (@willh94) January 13, 2019
The champ is here. Jay Lethal says the values of ROH have deteriorated. Points to the Honor System and how the Briscoes and Bully Ray have run amuck. Juice and the young guns come out to confront him. #ROH #ROHAtlanta pic.twitter.com/mQZxsfJqaK
— Ismael AbduSalaam (@Ismael_BBM_NYK) January 13, 2019
Jay Lethal out here putting #Lifeblood over huge, believes they are all about putting honor back into ROH. Juice tells him to find 4 like-minded guys in the back and let’s put honor back tonight!
Lifeblood vs The Heart and Soul of ROH tonight! pic.twitter.com/ES6UVEO71V
— Will Henderson (@willh94) January 13, 2019