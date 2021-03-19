ROH News: Free Matches Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary Hour One, 10 Greatest Anniversary Show Moments

– Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck announced that the first hour of the company’s 19th Anniversary event on March 27 will feature the ROH Six Man Tag Team title match between Shane Taylor Promotions and Mexisquad, plus Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG vs. Eli Isom in a Four-Corner Survival Match. The first hour of the 19th Anniversary event will be available on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE and channels carrying the pay-per-view.

– ROH has released a new video looking at 10 of the greatest moments from previous anniversary shows. You can watch the video below.

– Here’s the lineup for this weekend’s edition of ROH TV:

*La Facción Ingobernable’s ROH Champion RUSH & ROH TV and Tag Team Champion Dragon Lee & ROH Tag Team Champion Kenny King & Bestia del Ring vs. The Foundation’s Jay Lethal & ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham & Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus

*Rey Horus vs. Eli Isom