ROH News: Austin Aries Appears at 16th Anniversary, Dalton Castle Names Favorite ROH Moment, Show Crashes Website

– Austin Aries made an appearance at the ROH 16th Anniversary show on Friday night. You can see video snippets of Aries appearing after Kenny King retained his World TV Championship against Silas Young. Aries came out with all of his championship titles, saying he wanted King’s has he’s never won it before:

– ROH posted the following video of Dalton Castle talking about his favorite ROH moment, which was his ROH World Championship win:

– Tonight’s 16th Anniversary show had a high level of demand and crashed ROH’s website for the first hour of the show. ROH commented on the issue on Twitter, with things getting working soon after:

Fans, we are aware of and apologize for the website issues due to high demand. We are working to fix this ASAP. — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 10, 2018

Update: While many fans are reporting high quality HonorClub streams, we understand others are still experiencing issues. We are continuing to address this diligently. — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 10, 2018