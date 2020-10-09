wrestling / News
ROH News: Bandido Making Progress In Battle With COVID, RUSH’s Contract Ends At End of the Year
October 9, 2020
– The Wrestling Observer reports that Bandido recently revealed that he’s finally turned the corner on COVID-19 after contracting it last month. Bandido said that he has lost thirteen pounds. He’s also dealing with “bad headaches” and only gets about two hours of sleep a night.
– The Observer also noted that ROH Champion Rush’s contract will expire at the end of the year. Rush didn’t work the last set of tapings for the company.