wrestling / News

ROH News: Bandido Making Progress In Battle With COVID, RUSH’s Contract Ends At End of the Year

October 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bandido wXw

The Wrestling Observer reports that Bandido recently revealed that he’s finally turned the corner on COVID-19 after contracting it last month. Bandido said that he has lost thirteen pounds. He’s also dealing with “bad headaches” and only gets about two hours of sleep a night.

– The Observer also noted that ROH Champion Rush’s contract will expire at the end of the year. Rush didn’t work the last set of tapings for the company.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bandido, Rush, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading