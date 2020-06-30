wrestling / News

ROH News: Beer City Bruiser Becomes Seltzer City Bruiser, Kenny King Looks Back At Daniel Bryan Match, Lio Rush vs. Punishment Martinez, Field of Honor Gauntlet Match

June 30, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
ROH logo

– The Beer City Bruiser becomes “The Seltzer City Bruiser” when he’s challenged by Amy Rose and Brian Milonas on an all-new ROH Happy Hour.

– ROH has put up the full #1 Contender’s Gauntlet match at Field of Honor 2015.

– Kenny King looks back on his first match as a contracted ROH talent in 2008 against Bryan Danielson.

– Lio Rush shocks Punishment Martinez in the 2016 Top Prospect Tournament.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Ashish

More Stories

loading