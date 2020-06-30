wrestling / News
ROH News: Beer City Bruiser Becomes Seltzer City Bruiser, Kenny King Looks Back At Daniel Bryan Match, Lio Rush vs. Punishment Martinez, Field of Honor Gauntlet Match
June 30, 2020 | Posted by
– The Beer City Bruiser becomes “The Seltzer City Bruiser” when he’s challenged by Amy Rose and Brian Milonas on an all-new ROH Happy Hour.
– ROH has put up the full #1 Contender’s Gauntlet match at Field of Honor 2015.
– Kenny King looks back on his first match as a contracted ROH talent in 2008 against Bryan Danielson.
– Lio Rush shocks Punishment Martinez in the 2016 Top Prospect Tournament.
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega Felt Like She Was Part of WWE Before She Signed, Recalls Trying Out For WWE Several Times
- Mike Chioda Says His WWE Release Was a Complete Surprise, Says His Career Isn’t Over
- Jim Cornette Discusses Why AEW Should Sign Tessa Blanchard and Put The Women’s Title On Her Right Away, How He’d Build Women’s Division Around Tessa
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Marty Scurll Was Originally Planned to be Leader of The Dark Order, Says He Pushed For Dr. Luther To Get The Role