ROH News: Callout To Sabre Jr & Samoa Joe, Comoroto Addresses Blake Christian, More
– Ring of Honor featured a sequence of interview highlights that you can see below, starting with Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, described as:
Daniels & Sydal sends a message to Zack Sabre Jr & Samoa Joe
– Nick Comoroto called out Blake Christian at his interview, detailed as:
“Don’t simp for these wimps” – Nick Comoroto on Blake Christian
– The Mack Attack also had a few post-match statements to offer, as seen below:
– ROH featured a clip of Athena sharing her opinion on Kiera Hogan, described as:
Athena frustrated by the actions of Kiera Hogan
– Alex Coughlin cut a promo that was hosted by ROH’s YouTube channel, detailed as:
Alex Coughlin looks to dethrone his mentor Katsuyori Shibata
– ROH also featured a shared interview between Zack Sabre Jr and Samoa Joe that you can see below, described as:
Zack Sabre Jr & Samoa Joe can’t seem to get on the same level
