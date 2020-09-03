wrestling / News

ROH News: Cary Silkin to Share Story of Chance Meeting With John Belushi, Weekend TV Lineup, Kenny King on Happy Hour

September 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former ROH owner Cary Silkin is going to share a story of a chance meeting with the late comedian John Belushi later this Friday (Sept. 3) on the Last Stop Penn Station Podcast. You can see his tweet on the subject below.

– ROH’s weekly TV show will showcase The Bouncers, Brian Milonas and The Beer City Bruiser. The following week will be a new episode with ROH resuming in-ring content.

– Kenny King made an appearance on ROH Happy Hour this week. That video is available below.

