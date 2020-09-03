wrestling / News
ROH News: Cary Silkin to Share Story of Chance Meeting With John Belushi, Weekend TV Lineup, Kenny King on Happy Hour
– Former ROH owner Cary Silkin is going to share a story of a chance meeting with the late comedian John Belushi later this Friday (Sept. 3) on the Last Stop Penn Station Podcast. You can see his tweet on the subject below.
Please listen to the story of my brunch with John Belushi This Friday on Last stop Station podcast.
A random meeting turns into a 2 day binge hear every second of it!!
@IanRiccaboni @CheeseburgerROH @ringofhonor @RJCity1 @DavidArquette pic.twitter.com/IdWyji5Opv
— Cary Silkin 🏳️🌈 (@rohcary) September 3, 2020
– ROH’s weekly TV show will showcase The Bouncers, Brian Milonas and The Beer City Bruiser. The following week will be a new episode with ROH resuming in-ring content.
– Kenny King made an appearance on ROH Happy Hour this week. That video is available below.
