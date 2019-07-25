wrestling / News
ROH News: Clip For This Week’s ROH TV, 5 Count Looks at Most Title Reigns
– A new clip has been released for this week’s ROH TV. You can see the clip below for the show:
– This week’s 5 Count is online, looking at the talent with the most title reigns in company history. The
1. Jay Briscoe (14)
2. Mark Briscoe (12)
3. Christopher Daniels (7)
4. Matt Taven (6)
5. (TIE) Jay Lethal, Jimmy Jacobs, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson (5)
